Chichester ice cream parlour closes for ‘essential maintenance’

Baileys Artisan Gelato is closed today for ‘essential maintenance work’.

Visitors looking to cool off with an ice cream during the sunny weather have been left disappointed after a notice about the works appeared on the door of the store today.

The notice states that the parlour will be open tomorrow, Tuesday September 4, as usual, at 10am and apologised to customers for any inconvenience. Simon Bailey, proprietor and director of the company, said: “We usually close on a Monday but made an exception for the months of July and August.”

After the hot summer weather, the closure gave the parlour a chance to rest some of the equipment which had been working ‘almost non-stop’ since the end of April.

Simon added: “We will be open as usual tomorrow at 10am.”