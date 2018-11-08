Chichester ice rink poll results revealed

Observer readers have had their say on plans for an ice rink at Chichester’s Priory Park, by voting in our online poll which closed this morning (Thursday).

A resounding 3,300 people (91 per cent) voted in favour of the chosen location, compared to just 347 against.

Debate over the pros and cons of plans for the temporary ice rink has rumbled on in recent weeks, with S3K wanting to run the attraction from late November to early January with the rink itself, a café, skate hire and viewing area housed in a marquee to the south west of the Guildhall.

The latest development will see a planning application for the ice rink discussed by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (November 14).

The planned sale of alcohol at the venue has been raised as a concern while the location itself has faced huge criticism.

The poll asked readers on the Chichester Observer Facebook page if they thought Priory Park was the right place for an ice rink.

Here are the poll results

One reader, Charlotte Dawson, commented on the poll and said: “It’s a great place for a rink! Just needs to be tastefully done and kept simple with lanterns, hot chocolate and hot dog stands, mulled wine, with plenty of small tables with blankets.”

Christine Paris wrote: “It will bring hundreds to the city as well as being great for the people who live here or near by villages and towns.”

Emma Smith argued that the ‘insinuation’ that if there is an alcohol licence that everyone will get drunk is ‘ridiculous’.

She added: “I went to Bath last year, the ice rink was in a park very similar to Priory Park. I witnessed no excess drinking, the atmosphere was amazing and everyone had a wonderful time!”

Layout of ice rink proposed for Priory Park

Christine Paris said it is the ‘perfect place’. She added: “Come on Chichester city council please stop living in the past and catch up to do something for families and our younger generation who live here.”

Read more reader comments here.