Chichester in top half of table showing most popular UK cities

Chichester is the 20th most popular UK city to live in, according to new figures issued by international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov.

More than 55,000 people were polled on the 57 English, Welsh and Scottish cities.

And Chichester sits firmly in the top half with 73 per cent saying they liked the city.

Top of the table, though, is York with 92 per cent.

Brighton and Hove sit two places above Chichester with 74 per cent.

At the bottom of the table is Bradford with just 23 per cent of people saying they like it.