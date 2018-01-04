Chichester Lloyds Bar is to close

Lloyds Bar in Chichester is to close and will go at the end of the month, Westerspoon has today confirmed.

In December, a Wetherspoon spokesman said he was ‘unable to comment’ on rumours the pub located in Chichester Gate would close.

But today, Thursday, January 4, spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that the Wetherspoon pub, The Gate House, will close from January 29.

“The last day of trading at the pub will be January 28.”

The major pub chain confirmed it’s Wetherspoon pub in West Street would remain open.

Mr Gershon said: “No member of staff will lose their job and they will be offered jobs at other Wetherspoon pubs.

“Wetherspoon will continue to operate The Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester.

“We appreciate that customers of The Gate House will be disappointed with the decision, however, Wetherspoon, like other companies, has to make commercial choices.

“We would like to thank the customers for their loyalty over the years.”

It is understood that Wetherspoon made the decision not to renew the lease at Chichester Gate.

Lloyds Bar has been in Chichester for around 15 years.