Chichester man convicted of arson and assault

A Chichester man has been convicted of arson and assault at Portsmouth Crown Court.

David Oliver, 59, of Lennox Road, was charged with two offences following an incident on Thursday, August 13, 2018.

Emergency services at the scene

He appeared on court on Friday (January 10), where he was convicted of one charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and one charge of assault by beating, the CPS confirmed.

He was found not guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, the CPS added.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, February 7, at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The fire service was called after smoke was seen issuing from a property in Lennox Road on August 13.

Olivier was rescued from the building and treated for smoke inhalation, before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital for treatment.

