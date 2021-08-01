Chichester man has been missing for nearly two months

Liam Light has not been seen since mid-June, Sussex Police said.

The 30-year-old is known to have travelled to Turkey in the past.

He is described as white, 6ft, of stocky build, with short light brown hair.

Liam Light, of Chichester, has been missing since mid-June. Picture: Sussex Police

He has a distinctive mole on the right side of his face, just to the right of his upper lip.