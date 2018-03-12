Chichester man sent back to prison over indecent images of children

A Chichester man who continued to seek out indecent images of children after serving a prison sentence for doing so, has been sent to prison again, Sussex Police has confirmed.

In a statement police said Martin Sheen, 47, a sewage worker, was sentenced to two years imprisonment when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (March 9) having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to distributing indecent photographs of children, three offences of making indecent images of children, and breaching a Sexual Offence Prevention Order Order (SOPO).

Martin Sheen. Pic: Sussex Police

It added: “Sheen was already a registered sex offender as a result of being convicted in June 2011 of 24 counts, including making and distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was sentenced then to two years imprisonment and was also given the SOPO to run till until further court order, severely restricting his access to children and computers.

“However in 2017 the Sussex Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) received information about uploading of an indecent image of a child on to the Internet.”

Police said a warrant was executed at Martin’s then address in Chichester, in October 2017 where his van was searched and in the rear officers found a small locked compartment. The keys to this compartment were found on Sheen’s keyring and inside the compartment was a rucksack which contained a laptop containing 511 indecent images of children, they confirmed.

After his arrest and prior to his latest sentencing Sheen moved to an address in Cornwall.

POLIT Investigator Charlotte Wilson said; “This was a complex and lengthy investigation involving an individual possessing indecent images of children, some falling into the most severe category.

“Sheen clearly felt he could get away with it this time but, as with so many such offenders, our intelligence once again found him out.”