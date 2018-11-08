Chichester milkman makes semi-finals in big competition

A Chichester milkman is one of only four to reach the semi-finals in the search for Milk & More’s Milkman of the Year 2018.

Robert Bicknell is in the running to be named Milkman of the Year in late November. He beat stiff competition from 1,100 Milk & More milkmen and women across the country through numerous nominations from his customers thanks to his friendly and caring nature, which sees him going ‘the extra mile’ time and again, due to his passion for helping others and his commitment to delivering great service.

Robert frequently helps customers with small jobs, from changing light bulbs to moving items they find too heavy and, like his colleagues, he keeps an eye on their property and report things if they’re not right.

He said: “It means the world to be nominated for doing a job I love, by the community I’ve worked within for nearly 20 years. We’re a great team at Milk & More, and we’re really focused on making sure we provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Patrick Müller, CEO Milk & More said: “We believe our milkmen and women are integral to their communities and we’re thrilled at the response to the competition from our customers. We constantly strive to provide a friendly, trustworthy service and Robert is such a wonderful example of why we believe every neighbourhood deserves a milkman.”