A driver who was pulled over in Chichester due to having a defective rear light has been arrested for suspected drug driving.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said the vehicle was stopped on the A27 just after 1am on Saturday (December 14).

He said the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation pending results of forensic examination of blood.