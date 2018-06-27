Chichester MP explores the stars at centre

Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan visited the South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre, based in Chichester.

On June 15, the MP was given tour of the centre and got a preview of that days night sky.

Gillian Keegan MP with Dr John Mason

Gillian heard about the amazing work done by the volunteers who run the planetarium, that welcomed over 17,400 visitors last year alone, running 338 shows.

As an educational charity, the centre works with schools and other groups to inspire young minds.

Dr John Mason told Gillian: “If you can teach about dinosaurs and space you will go far in primary”. He went onto explain that: “Astronomy is a great way to capture their imagination and encourage the scientists of the future”.

During the show Gillian learnt more about the site.

Gillian Keegan MP gets invloved

The projector used is the only electromechanical projector this side of the Atlantic.

The planetarium is also renowned for the precision of its technology with in the dome. It is so accurate that it is the only planetarium that is used as part of the Royal Nvy’s maritime warfare officer training inastronavigation.

After her visit the Chichester MP said, ‘It was great to learn more about the beautiful sky’s over Chichester, and I will be looking up tonight.”