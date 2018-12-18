Chichester MP Gillian Keegan sings in charity choir concert

Gillian Keegan MP sang in the Parliamentary Choir as part of a charity concert — Singing for Syrians

Mrs Keegan sand two songs for the concert, which took place on Wednesday December 12 at St Marget's Church in Westminster.

She sang Angels from the Realms of Glory and Wherever You Are. The Singing for Syrians flagship concert is part of the Hands Up Foundation which supports partner organisations working in and around Syria. Where possible the projects are implemented by Syrians in Syria, monitored from the UK. The funding is distributed as wages and aid items to some of the most vulnerable people affected by the crisis.

Gillian Keegan MP said: "Singing for Syrians is a fantastic initiative. Singing together is a positive and uplifting way to raise money to help Syria's most vulnerable people whose lives have been ruined by the civil war.

"Paying the salaries of the brave medical staff who risk everything to provide life-saving treatment is one way that we can make a real difference to the victims of this terrible crisis."

The project aims to bring aid and awareness to some of Syria’s most vulnerable people, still in the midst of a war that began over six years ago which has claimed the lives of 400,000 and become one of the worst humanitarian disasters of our generation.

All money raised will go to fund medical teams on the ground, including paying doctors’ wages in rural Southern Aleppo, running a kindergarten in Idleb, and funding a number of prosthetic limb clinics. It is currently estimated that over 30,000 Syrians are amputees in urgent need of treatment.

Singing for Syrians encourages individuals, bands, choirs, schools and churches across the UK to raise the roof and as much money as possible by holding a singing event as part of a wider initiative. The events are open to everyone, especially children. Singing, music, food and drink are encouraged and organisers said they hope the events can be positive and generous at a time when Syrians need help more than ever.