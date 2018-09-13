Chichester MP promoted to treasury role

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been appointed as parliamentary private secretary to Her Majesty’s Treasury.

The appointment from the Prime Minister will require Mrs Keegan to assist treasury ministers in their official departmental and parliamentary duties.

Mrs Keegan said: "I'm excited to be asked to perform this new role helping the ministerial team at the treasury, particularly in the run up to the budget.

"A strong economy is vital to the success of our country and providing the resources for our public services. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and learning a lot in the process."

The role also involves working with MPs cross-party to gather support for upcoming treasury policy and the pass thoughts and ideas from back-benchers to the department.

