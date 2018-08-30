Chichester named as one of the most picturesque cities in the country

Chichester has been named as among the top ten most picturesque spots in England.

The city was named in a survey produced by Luxury homeware company OKA, who using its architectural and historical knowledge, created a list of the most picturesque towns, villages and cities in England.

Chichester - being the popular historic cathedral city that it is - has been named fourth on the list to feature on the list.

The city’s picturesque features include the Cathedral, Chichester Canal, the roman city walls, old cobbled streets and traditional town houses.

Chichester is also particularly popular for its views such as the overview of the Southdowns National Park and Chichester Harbour.

England has an impressive total of 374,000 listed buildings and 30 UNESCO heritage sites.

Taking the top spot is the Roman spa town of Bath, with rows upon rows of honey-coloured stone architecture, grand crescents and historic baths.

The town has an impressive 725 listed buildings, and it is the only entire city to hold World Heritage status.

In second spot is Canterbury thanks to its cathedral, cobbled streets and Tudor timber-framed houses.

The Kent city also has 593 listed buildings. Oxford, also known as the ‘City of Dreaming Spires’ because of its impressive architecture, follows in third position, with 420 listed buildings and 15 heritage gardens.

Here are the top ten named by OKA:

1-Bath, Somerset

2-Canterbury, Kent

3-Oxford, Oxfordshire

4-Chichester, West Sussex

5-Salisbury, Wiltshire

6-Sandwich, Kent

7-Ramsgate, Kent

8-Painswick, Gloucestershire

9-Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

10-Penzance, Cornwall

OKA said: “ England is an incredibly picturesque country, full of stunning architecture, historic places of interest and rolling countryside.

“We wanted to find a way to rank the country’s most picturesque spots, and we’re not surprised that Bath takes the top spot. We’re also very happy to see Penzance make an appearance, as well a beautiful Cotswolds spot.”