Chichester Observer series community awards in pictures
Heroes in our communities have been celebrated at this year’s Chichester Observer series community awards.
Here is the story of the night in pictures. Click here for a full list of winners and some reaction
2018 Observer Award for Special Achievement, Jessica Webb, presented by Andrew Ball. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM18120083a.jpg.
2018 Observer Community Awards. Mni Hero, Alfie McDermott presented by Claire Carter from the JPi Media Events Team. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM18120082a.jpg.
2018 Observer Community Awards. Best Voluntary / Charity Group, The Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group, Presented by Douglas Price. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM18120058a.jpg.
2018 Observer Community Awards. Mni Hero, Alfie McDermott presented by Claire Carter from the JPi Media Events Team. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM18120077a.jpg.
