Chichester peregrine chicks to be named after Harry and Megan's son

The day-old Chichester peregrine falcon chicks are to be named after the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also born this week.

The first egg hatched at around 8.30am yesterday, a second at 4am today followed by the third five hours later at 9am.

The fourth egg is expected to hatch within 48 hours.

Janet Shaw keeps track of the peregrines with her husband David.

She said: "We have three very healthy ones and no reason to believe the other one won't be as well.

"I was absolutely over the moon — it was such a dodgy start in the first place because we were worried they wouldn't take to the nest but it has been amazing."

Janet said following the arrival of the latest royal baby on Monday, the idea had sprung to name the chicks after the royal baby — Archie, Harrison, Mountbatten (to be abbreviated to Monty), and the fourth to be named Megan after the duchess.

The male and female peregrines living on the cathedral are named Maverick and Mrs M after the character from the 1986 action film, Top Gun, because the Shaw's are self-confessed fanatics.

Observers should be able to see the chicks flying within six weeks and may spot them making short trips around the spire.

