Chichester Police come to aid of man taken ill at roadside

Police in Chichester came to the aid of a diabetic man who was taken ill at the roadside.

Officers said they were called to a report of a drunk male at the side of the road yesterday evening.

After arriving they discovered the man was diabetic and was suffering from a hypoglycemia attack.

Hypoglycaemia attacks occur when a person’s blood sugar levels are low and they can be dangerous if not treated promptly.

Luckily officers were carrying an ‘emergency bar of chocolate’ which they gave to the man to help treat the condition.