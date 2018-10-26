Chichester Poppy Appeal set to be launched

Chichester will mark the launch of this year's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at the Council Offices in North Street with a small ceremony tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Paul Gaffney, Chichester poppy appeal organiser, will present a poppy to Mayor Martyn Bell at 11am.

Martyn said it is a 'great privilege' to be supporting the poppy appeal.

He added: "It is such a pleasure to be doing it, particularly this year as it is marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

"It comes after the marvellous drum head ceremony at Priory Park and it is building up to November 11th.

"It is very very important. It is being run by a very dedicated team who have done a wonderful job."

The poppy appeal runs until Saturday November 10.

Mr Gaffney said volunteers are always welcome as he seeks to man the stall 'Under the Arches' at The Council Offices, which is open everyday from 10:30 to 14:30, and at many of the supermarkets around the city.

He added: "2018 is a symbolic year as it marks 100 year since 'the guns fell silent'.

"We are always looking for volunteers at supermarkets or street collections and on Saturday itself. All people need is proof of ID."

Paul said 200 boxes will be distributed to clubs, offices and schools around the city.

He said people can buy this year's metal pins, bracelets and reflectors until Saturday 10th November.