Chichester Principal’s birthday ball raises thousands for West Sussex children’s charity

A Chichester principal decided to host a special ball to celebrate his 50th birthday - while raising funds.

Executive principal of the Chichester College Group, Andrew Green, decided that instead of receiving gifts he would to host a charity ball in honour of his 50th birthday earlier this month, raising around £28,000 for West Sussex charity, PACSO.

PACSO is a charity that helps children with disabilities and their families in the Chichester and Arun districts of West Sussex.

Around 100 guests came together for the black tie event held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton where all could enjoy live music, a charity auction and a special performance by Chichester College’s award-winning theatre, Theatre Inc.

The purpose of Theatre Inc Company is to provide performing arts training tailored to young adults with learning disabilities.

Mr Green said: “I knew I wanted to do something special to mark my 50th birthday, and I wanted to do something that would make a difference.

“As a parent of an ADHD child, I know how important this support is. So to be able to put on an event that would not only bring together my family, my friends and colleagues and raise money for an amazing cause was brilliant.”

Although Mr Green and all of the guests who attended the ball were determined to raise a lot of money for PACSO, Andrew was quite taken back by the total funds the event raised.

He added: “I was blown away by the donations and success of the auction. To raise £28,000 for PACSO was probably the best gift I could have asked for.

“It was a brilliant evening, and I am extremely grateful to the generosity of everyone who joined us.”

The Parents and Carers Support Organisation (PACSO) has provided help and encouragement to families in the Chichester and Arun districts who have a child with special educational needs or disabilities since 1999.

The team worked extremely hard to achieve what they do everyday by providing a wide range of play and social activities for disabled children and their siblings, all of this contributes to offering the much needed respite for their parent carers.

Chair of trustees at PACSO, Clare Elkington, said: “All at PACSO are very grateful to Andrew for raising so much to support our families with a child or young person with a disability.

“A huge thank you and Happy 50th Birthday”

For further information on PACSO, details of what the team does throughout West Sussex or to get involved with the fundraising visit pacso.org.uk.