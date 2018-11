The Rotary Club of Chichester - Chichester Priory arranged a collection for the Children in Need Appeal at Chichester Market Cross.

Held on Friday, November 16, the people of Chichester generously donated £841.94 towards the cause. With Gift Aid, this will become £1,007.42. Chairman Doug Price said: “Our sincere thanks to Chichester for being so generous. The funds have already been paid directly into the charity account.”