Chichester Priory Rotary welcomes new president

A new Rotary president has taken the lead at the Chichester Priory group.

At a hand-over meeting on Wednesday, July 4, the President’s Jewel was handed to incoming President Gordon Jones by the outgoing President Lucio Lodi.

The hand-over ceremony took place at a BBQ held at Chichester Park Hotel, where 65 members and partners enjoyed a fun and fellowship evening.

President Lucio was thanked for leading the club over the last 12 months when handing over to Gordon.

Gordon Jones was an international banker, is married to Bebette and lives in Chichester.

As the new President of Chichester Priory Rotary, Gordon said: “I intend to give maximum support to the community and youth of this city, as well as continuing our support for the elderly in the “Bridging Generations” project group and along with the many other causes we support.”

Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, which is one of three Rotary Clubs of Chichester. meet on Wednesdays at the Chichester Park Hotel in the early evening at 6.30 for fellowship, business and special events.

The group enjoys working with and supporting the local community.

For further details of Rotary, call the secretary on 01243 543701, or visit www.rotarypriory.com.