Chichester pub crowned best in region

One of the city’s newest watering holes has been crowned Western Sussex CAMRA pub of the year 2019.

The Hornet Alehouse, in The Hornet, was given its new title after arriving in the city on April 18 last year. The announcement was made on Tuesday at The Chichester Inn in West Street.

Landlord Glenn Johnson said: “To achieve an award within 12 months of opening reaffirms that what we are doing is what we set out to do which is to bring the best beer to the people of Chichester.”

Glenn said reaction to the news from locals had been ‘very positive’. “Comments on Facebook have been fantastic – everyone seems to be really delighted.

“It has been awesome and its going to get more and more awesome.”

Bar manager Tom Priestley said: “Thank you to all our great customers and the wonderful people of Chichester. Thanks for being so welcoming.”

The win brings the micro-pub one step closer to Sussex pub of the year which will entail CAMRA (Campaign for Read Ale) members surveying pubs across West and East Sussex and voting for their favourites.

Establishments are rated on quality of beer, value for money, community focus and friendliness.

The pub offers a range of real ale and craft beers and invites beer-lovers to join its '100 Club' which sees punters number their beers with the end goal of joining the club, getting a picture, a t-shirt and money off their beers.