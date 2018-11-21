Chichester public toilets to get first refurbishment in three decades

Public toilets in Chichester are to get their first refurbishment in 30 years thanks to £65,000 from the district council.

As well as an overall revamp, work planned for the toilets, in Tower Street, will see the disabled facilities brought up to scratch and all drainage issues resolved.

The money, which will be taken from the council’s reserves, will be used alongside £80,000 already allocated from the asset replacement programme.

Speaking at a meeting of the council on Tuesday (November 20), Bob Hayes (Con, Southbourne), who is a wheelchair user, confirmed the disabled facilities were in ‘desperate need of refurbishment’.

He added that he hoped the work would include a hoist and suitable changing facilities for both adults and children.

There was concern from some quarters that the council was having to dip into its reserves, with questions about the adequacy of the asset replacement programme.

Leader Tony Dignum (Con, Chichester North) said officers were looking at the programme and acknowledged that, it some areas, it might need some upgrading.

Work is not expected to start until 2019. Should it cost lest than expected, the remaining money will be returned to the reserves.