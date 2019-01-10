Chichester quiz night raises more than £1,000 for Sussex charity

A Chichester solicitors has raised over £1,000 in aid of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Glanvilles LLP raised a total of £1,275 for the trust by hosting a charity quiz night which was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester as well as other local businesses.

Sonia Green, partner at Glanvilles LLP said: “We were reminded how wonderfully generous people can be. The evening was a great

success and the money raised, a welcome contribution towards such a worthy charity supporting families with children suffering a life threatening illness.”

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a local charity that provides nursing care at home for local children with life threatening illnesses. The trust covers an area from Arundel, Billingshurst, Petworth, Midhurst, Emsworth and all along the coast including Thorney Island.

Robert Clough, investment manager at Thesis Asset Management said: “The Snowdrop Trust does wonderful work in Sussex and we are delighted to support it as our 2018 Charity of the Year.

"The money raised from the charity quiz will help keep more children, who have been diagnosed with a serious illness, to recover at home with their families. Thank you to all those that supported this successful evening.”

