Chichester residents awarded for their impact on the city

Chichester residents who have had a significant effect on the city were recognised for their work at a city council ceremony last night (Monday 4) .

For the first award of the night, councillor Trevor Tupper spoke about the ‘amazing man’ Tandy Goldsmith: “The work he did at the hospital, very many people remember him and the citation for many years.

“Getting the civic award will show very much how the people of Chichester appreciate him.”

Tandy, who was unable to attend the event, will be presented with the civic award by mayor Martyn Bell and councillor Trevor Tupper at his home.

Councillor Nigel Galloway awarded Phil Hewitt, who is arts and entertainments editor at the Chichester Observer, his civic award for his involvement in the Festival of Chichester. Mr Galloway told of the ‘widespread shock and disappointment’ in the city when Chichester Festivities collapsed in 2012 and said Phil was ‘instrumental’ in organising a public meeting to ‘galvanise support’ for a new Festival of Chichester.

Phil said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ when he found out he had won the award and said: “I think our Festival of Chichester has been a fantastic adventure but we were not certain it would succeed but it has and it’s succeeded on the back of so much good spirit, so much volunteering and it has brought so many people together.”

The next civic award was given to David and Prue Hopkinson for their work with Pallant House Gallery and the cathedral.

Announcing the award was councillor Anne Scicluna, who said: “David and Prue have been deeply involved in the culture of our city for very many years."

Donna Ockenden, who set up the Four Streets Project, which sees volunteers walk through the city speaking to and helping rough sleepers, was next to receive an award.

Councillor Sarah Sharp handed over the award and said: “Donna is, I quote, ‘such an amazing person, an incredible person, an absolute diamond’ and I think we as a city are in awe of someone who is so selfless.”

Receiving the award, Donna said she was ‘really pleased’ to have been given the award and said: “I think it is important to say that the award is for me personally but I consider it to be on behalf of the many volunteers who make up the Four Streets Project and of course we’d be nothing without the people we look after and care for in Chichester.”

Clare Apel presented a civic award to David Phillips, for his involvement in refereeing for the local football league, training police cadets, and Scouting.

David, who has spent his whole life in the city, called the award a ‘great honour’.

Debbie Phillips was also presented with a civic award for her work with Girl Guides and facilitating international trips. Debbie also called it ‘an honour’ to receive the award and said: “I’m a very proud Cicestrian this evening.”

Bishop’s Palace Garden Volunteers were ‘delighted’ to be given a community award by Nigel Galloway. Anna Colbert received the award on behalf of the 18 volunteers.

A blue plaque was presented to the children of Leslie Evershed-Martin, who founded the Chichester Festival Theatre. The plaque will be put up outside the former mayor’s home at 23 West Street.