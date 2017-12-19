Chichester’s community coat rack to end this Friday

The Chichester Community Coat rack will this Friday finish for the year after again proving a major success.

Run by the Chichester Observer and the Four Streets Project since the middle of November, it is estimated that around 300 recycled coats have gone to new homes.

The Four Streets Project is a group of volunteers who feed the homeless each night in the city centre.

Founder Donna Ockenden said: “At least ten coats have been going each day, a huge amount of coats have gone to those who needed them which is brilliant.

“Loads of children’s coats came and went as well which is really good.

“While we’ve been standing at the rack so many people have come up to us with positve comments about the initiative.

“Thank you to everyone who donated a coat to the rack and watch this space for it to hopefully return in the new year.”

Having first been run from February to April this year, the rack returned on November 18 and has proved just as popular.

This time it was positioned under the portico of Chichester City Council’s Assembly Rooms.

Observer chief reporter Steve Pickthall added: “A big thanks to the city council and everyone else who has supported the coat rack.

“Watch out for news on its return in 2018.”