Chichester’s community coat rack to return

The Community Coat Rack is set to return to North Street this Friday.

Coats can be donated to the rack from the 9am on November 16 with anyone in need invited to take one to keep warm over winter.

The Observer is supporting the initiative from The Four Streets Project for the third year running, with the rack to be kept underneath the portico of the city council’s Assembly Rooms in North Street.

Observer reporter Anna Khoo said: “We are so pleased at how the coat rack has helped hundreds of people in need to date.

“The response from the community in past years has been wonderful and we want to keep up the good work.

“Our thanks again to the city council for allowing the coat rack to be sited at its Council House for another year.”

The Four Streets Project provides food, sleeping bags and other help to the city’s homeless every night of the year.

Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project and Chichester Community Coat rack said: “Please support us again this year as we try to ensure that everyone in Chichester and the surrounding area has a warm coat this winter.

“Our simple message is: If you have a spare coat in clean and good condition please leave it on the rack. If you need a coat please come and take one!”

Anyone wishing to donate the coat rack is asked to hold onto their coats until Friday, when the coats can be placed on the rack from 9am.

Alternatively, contact Anna Khoo on 01243 534153 to drop off coats at the Observer office in Southgate, opposite the courts.