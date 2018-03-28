Chichester’s Eli, 11, completes marathon challenge

Thumbs up if you’ve just run a marathon aged just 11.

Eli Stisted has every right to smile after completing the mega challenge over 13 days.

Eli plays for Chichester Rugby Club with Oscar, the son of Mel de Lacy, who has terminal cancer and is determined to use the time she has left to raise funds and awareness for Sarcoma UK.

Having become the latest person to join Mel’s mission, Jessie Younghusband pupil Eli said: “I’m chuffed. It was really, really nice to give Mel the money, she didn’t know about the whole thing so it was a surprise.

“My mum organised Mel to take a pilates class and I gave her the £335 afterwards.”

Speaking about running two miles before school every day, in rain and even snow, Eli said: “The hardest part was getting up in the morning, but I knew what it was for so that pushed me knowing it was for a good cause.”

Eli’s mum and dad took turns to accompany him, and mum Becs said: “He said at the start ‘I’m going to give it everything, even if I’m tired I’m going to do it.

“Mel is absolutely inspirational and when he’d finished she have him a hero Easter egg and said ‘this is for you because you’re my little hero’ which was lovely.”

So far Mel has raised £35,000 and Eli’s money will go to Southampton Hospital Charity.

