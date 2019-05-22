Chichester’s Roman Week is making a big time travelling return

Preparations are underway as Roman Week returns to Chichester for a week of historical fun for all.

The award-winning week is back this May half term for its fourth year and it is expected to be bigger and better than any previous year.

Packed with many exciting activities, Roman Week will kick off this Saturday, May 25, and will run until Friday, May 31. This exciting programme offers something for visitors of all ages to enjoy, including a unique Roman re-enactment in Priory Park, Chichester, on Tuesday, May 28, between 11am and 4pm.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy many military and gladiator shows, bringing the Roman period to life and giving visitors the chance to find out how Roman soldiers and civilians fought and lived during this period of British history.

A key highlight of the week is a special visit from Chichester District Council’s own archaeologist, James Kenny, with volunteers from the Chichester and District Archaeology Society, to uncover more of the park’s Roman secrets.

Residents and visitors will be able to watch the dig in action during the week, and on Saturday, June 1, the team will hold a special day for the public, including a series of talks at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Archaeologist, James Kenny, said: “We’re really excited to be returning to Priory Park this year to discover more of its Roman secrets.

“We have already found some remarkable and truly unique remains buried beneath the ground, all of which indicate that the person or people who lived there were affluent and of high status.”

Last year’s successful event welcomed thousands of visitors and organisers are proud to announce that the event was Highly Commended in the category of Limited Budget Project of the Year at the prestigious Museums and Heritage Awards held in London on Wednesday, May 15.

For more visit www.thenovium.org/romanweek.