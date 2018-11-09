Chichester sailor to receive special award

Anthony Lunch, a long term Itchenor sailor, will be presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association’s most prestigious awards by HRH the Princess Royal, President of the RYA in recognition of his commitment to Oxford University Yacht Club (OUYC).

Anthony who has sailed at Itchenor Sailing Club for the past 60 years, has been nominated for an RYA Lifetime Commitment Award by OUYC and has been selected as a winner by the RYA Honours and Awards Panel. He will receive his award at a ceremony in London on November 16.

He said: “I am extremely pleased to have been nominated and regard the award as a great honour and totally unexpected. To help and encourage youth sailing is a particular privilege and I have had enormous enjoyment from sailing, both in dinghies and keelboats over many years.”

Tony has been a stalwart of Oxford University YC for more than 50 years.