Chichester store announces closure

A Chichester jewellers has announced it will be closing down later this year.

Amoeba Jewellers in East Street announced it would be closing down on June 8.

A poster in the shop window read: "Amoeba Jewellers will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday June 8 2010. Thank you to all our lovely customers past and present."

