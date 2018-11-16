Chichester street art removed for 'attracting antisocial behaviour'

A piece of street art in the city centre has been removed for being 'inappropriate' for the area and 'attracting anti social behaviour'.

Further to a story this morning that a piece of street art in North Pallant had disappeared, Chichester District Council said why painting, titled 'King of Cats' had been painted over.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds disappearance of Chichester street art



A spokesman for Chichester District Council said: "Planning enforcement made contact with the owners of the premises following comments from members of the public that the wall painting was inappropriate in this area of Chichester city centre, and that it was attracting antisocial behaviour.

READ MORE: Chichester welcomes latest street art by Belgian artist

"The owners of the building confirmed that they would remove the painting as part of its maintenance programme.”

READ MORE: New Banksy-inspired graffiti spotted in Chichester

