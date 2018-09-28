Chichester subject to road closures on day of Royal visit

Mandatory road closures will be in place in Chichester for the first official visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Kensington Palace yesterday announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Sussex on October 3, and they will start by going to Edes House, in West Street, Chichester, where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence.

A Chichester BID spokesman said due to the expectation that ‘many people’ will want to attend the event, ‘mandatory road closures’ will be in place during the day on West and South Street.

A Sussex Police statement confirmed that West Street will be ‘closed completely from midnight until after the visit’, but pledged to try to ‘facilitate’ some access in South Street.

PC Jimmy Upton said: “West Street and South Street, Chichester, are going to be subject to a road closure order.

“We appreciated that this will cause some inconvenience to residents and local businesses.

“We will try and facilitate access and egress for residents and businesses in South Street, however, the street will be completely closed while the visit is occurring.”

PC Upton stressed that no motor vehicles are allowed to be parked in either West or South street from midnight of October 2 until 1pm on October 3 but said there will be ‘supervised pedestrian access’.

He added: “We apologise in advance for any problems this may cause and would ask for your patience and understanding.”

