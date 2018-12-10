Chichester Tesco stores raise £2,000 for vision charity

Tesco Bags of Help helped raise £2,000 in stores across Chichester in aid of 4Sight Vision Support, the charity has revealed.

According to the Tesco website, Bags of Help, launched in 2015, sees charities and community organisations awarded grants to fund local projects. Throughout September and October, three community projects in each local area were voted on by customers in Tesco stores throughout the UK.

In Chichester, votes raised £2,000 in aid of 4Sight Vision Support, which the charity said is an 'outstanding contribution' and will help it continue 'making a positive difference to people living with sight loss'.

It added: "The visits and assessments are one of the most important activities to undertake as getting the best use of remaining vision will affect the members whole life- safety at home, reading, lighting, cooking, socialising.

"The service also provides face to face opportunity to offer and sign post to a range of other multi-disciplinary services and support for the member, including a Low Vision Assessment if needed."

4Sight Vision said it envisages its services 'reaching the highest demands in history over the next decade'.

"Predicted prevalence in West Sussex, is that a further 18,507 people will have a form of severe or partial sight loss by 2020," it continued.

"With this amazing support we are a step closer of our vision, that every visually impaired person in West Sussex to be aware of, access and experience 4Sight Vision Support’s help so that we can change lives."

Read more about 4Sight here.