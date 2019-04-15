Chichester tip to reopen following fire

Westhampnett tip will reopen this week following a dramatic fire earlier this month.

The fire was described as a 'hellish inferno' by residents living in Stane Street, where the fire took place. The site has been closed since April 2 when the fire was first discovered but will now reopen on Thursday.

A picture of the tip the next day

Only green waste will be accepted at the site until further notice and residents who need a trailer to dispose of their recycling waste with are being asked to visit sites in Worthing, Midhurst of Billingshurst and anyone without trailers can use Bognor Regis or Littlehampton.

A tweet from West Sussex Recycles read: "#WesthampnettFire update - Good news! Following the fire, #Westhampnett Household Waste Recycling Site will be open from 18 April, 7 days a week, 9am – 6pm for Green Waste only until further notice. More info and FAQ's can be found on our website."