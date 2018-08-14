Chichester toddler crowned UK's messiest

A competition to find the UK's messiest toddler has come to a close with a Chichester tot being named winner.

Mia won after her mum, Sam Boseley, sent in a photo of the 11-month-old covering herself and her highchair in pasta sauce.

Mia was up against other entries including a toddler in lipstick-covered clothes, a boy who loves muddy puddles and a toddler with a face full of chocolate cake.

Bed specialist, Time4Sleep, launched the competition last month to encourage parents to share their toddlers’ messiest moments.

Mia's mum, 27-year-old Sam Boseley said: "I really can't believe she won. We all knew she was messy but I was still amazed! She loves making a mess, especially with food or water.

"As well as pasta, she also loves tomato ketchup, chips and chicken nuggets. I can't begin to imagine how much mess she'll make when her little sister arrives in December."

The competition was inspired by research conducted by Time 4 Sleep which revealed that over two thirds of parents have had to redecorate or replace items in their house due to their children, with half of parents saying they’ve spent over £100 fixing the mess.

Having been crowned the winner of the Messiest Toddler competition, Sam will receive a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

Jonathan Warren, director at Time4Sleep, said: “We had so many hilarious photos from parents throughout the competition, it was tough to narrow it down to just one winner.

“A big thanks to everyone who entered, it was hard not to cringe when we saw all the mess that was made, and how much cleaning must have taken place afterwards! I hope Sam enjoys her Amazon voucher as a well-deserved win!"