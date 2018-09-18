Chichester University students to celebrate their graduation

There were celebrations on Sunday, September 18 as 2,000 graduates as received their awards at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

University of Chichester Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Longmore congratulated all of the graduates and said all of their hard work had paid off.

She said: “Graduation is a rite of passage, a celebration of transition as students end their journey at Chichester and set off into the wider campus of life.

"As educators, we are aware that the most successful people in the twenty-first century will be those who are resilient and have a growth mindset, social skills, emotional intelligence, and creativity.

“Students are leaving this University with all these qualities and with the confidence and determination to seek their own path through their career.

"They are now part of the distinguished story of this University which stretches back 180 years. I congratulate them all on behalf of the university and wish them a successful and happy future.”