Chichester vaccine site to work around traffic delays

The reports came from Sussex Community NHS Trust which said the collision took place near to its vaccination centre at Westgate Leisure Centre.

The exact location of the collision is not yet clear. But nearby, traffic is queuing on the A27 eastbound before the A259 Cathedral Way by Fishbourne Roundabout.

Sussex Community NHS tweeted: "We're aware of an accident in #Chichester close to our vaccination centre site which is causing delays on the roads. Don't worry if you're stuck in traffic and late for your appointment. We'll still fit you in when you arrive."