Chichetser District Council has 'technical issues'

Chichester District Council has said it is having 'technical issues' with its phone lines today.

A message on CDC's facebook page said the council was having 'technical issues' with their phones and thanked members of the public for their patience.

A spokesman said: "We have been experiencing issues with our external lines this morning, both incoming and outgoing.

"For our main council tax, benefits, waste and switchboard numbers we have switched to mobile phones which have a message for residents."

They added: "Engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will keep people updated as soon as we hear more."

People have been encouraged to contact the council on contact@chichester.gov.uk with any queries and said they would respond 'as quickly as possible'.

