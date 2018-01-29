Chicken nugget helps Bognor Take Me Out contestant score a date

Love can work in mysterious ways and for one holiday rep from Bognor Regis it turned out a chicken nugget would be the key to securing a date.

Chrissie, 21, appeared on Saturday night’s episode of the hit ITV show Take Me Out, which sees 30 women use illuminated pillars to indicate if they are interested in the man in front of them.

As presenter Paddy McGuinness would say it is a case of ‘no likey, no lighty’.

If lights remain on at the end of a series of rounds the man then gets the power to choose who gets the date.

Chrissie came close to being taken out earlier in the programme before Lee from Wolverhampton swept the former Felpham Community College student off her feet.

The clinching question was what would she do if there was one remaining chicken nugget, her answer was share it.

“I was glad I held out,” she said. “He was so good looking and the Arctic Monkeys song which he came out to is one of my favourites.”

Chrissie, who moved to the town aged five, admitted it has been ‘quite exciting’ since the programme aired and that she has been recognised on the street.

“Bognor is a small town so everyone knows everyone.”

How the pair got on will be revealed in this Saturday’s episode. Chrissie plans to watch it with friends and family before going to Sheiks.