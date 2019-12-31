Chidham blaze - Building and numerous vehicles destroyed

A building and a number of vehicles were left '100 per cent damaged' by a large blaze in Chidham yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 30), according to the fire service.

Following 'multiple calls from members of the public', firefighters attended a blaze at an industrial building on Cot Lane, Chidham shorty after 2.40pm. Read more here

Bird's eye view of the blaze in Chidham. Photo: Sandra Reid

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Bognor Regis and Chichester, together with Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Emsworth and Havant, were sent to tackle the fire. The water carrier from Petworth was also mobilised to the scene to provide further support.

“The building was made up of two key sections with the main fire located in a car workshop. The fire also involved a number of vehicles, including three fork lift trucks and a number of propane cylinders.

"The building, and a number of vehicles within, was 100 per cent damaged by fire."

The fire service sad the blaze was extinguished using four main jets and compressed air foam, with firefighters using eight sets of breathing apparatus.

The spokesman added: "Due to the direction of the wind, residents living in Chidham, Nutbourne, Bosham, Fishbourne and the western side of Chichester were advised to keep windows and doors closed while firefighters brought the fire under control.

“The last crew left the scene at 8.49pm, after thoroughly inspecting for any hotspots and damping down. A reinspection was carried out at the scene at 8am on Tuesday morning.”

