Chidham fire: Progress being made as fire continues

'Steady progress' is being made in tackling an ongoing Chidham fire.

Crews from Emsworth, Bognor Regis, Havant, Chichester and now Petworth have been called the the blaze which has been burning for the past three hours in Warehouse.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said: “Crews remain at the scene of the fire, with steady progress being made.

“The water carrier from Petworth has been mobilised to provide further support, and the Environment Agency has been informed.

“Residents are urged to continue to avoid the area for the time being.”

One ambulance car was also in attendance and a person was treated for smoke inhalation.