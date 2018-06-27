Children explore the Chidham Dell

Children from Chidham Primary School are having a fantastic time discovering wildlife at the Chichester Harbour Trust’s Dell in Chidham.

Pupils have taken part in Harbour Schools and Forest Schools programmes in the new outdoors classroom area which was created by Countryside Rangers from Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

James Atkins, Year Three teacher and Forest Schools leader at Chidham School, said: “The Dell is a space which we have occasionally used over the last few years, but the potential for us to use this woodland more regularly has been greatly enhanced since the new outdoor classroom has been created.”