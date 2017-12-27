Christmas birthday at St Richard’s Hospital

Among the babies born on Christmas Day was a special arrival for a couple from Emsworth.

Stephanie Bennett and partner Jonathan Cox welcomed their baby boy, who has yet to be named, at St Richard’s Hospital at 3.30pm.

Baby Cox arrived four days overdue, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Dr Bennett said she had her Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve so as not to miss out on the celebrations before going into labour on Christmas morning.

Her baby boy has an older brother, Xaviel, aged three.

