chVIDEO: Tim Peake speaks about returning to space

Chichester astronaut Tim Peake has said he hopes to be part of a second space mission.

Major Peake spoke to the Observer after a ceremony to invest him with the Freedom of the City.

Tim spoke to our reporter Michael Drummond after the ceremony

Asked whether he wanted to head back up to the stars, he said: "Hopefully yes, that's up to the space agency as to when they assign astronauts but hopefully by 2024, there'll be a second mission."

Tim Peake Freedom Ceremony. 25-02-18. Cripps Photography.

