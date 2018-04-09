Cinema and theatre plan for Selsey submitted

The trustees of a historic theatre and cinema in Selsey have unveiled plans to restore it to its former glory.

The Pavilion Theatre on Selsey High Street was built in 1913, but fell into disrepair since closing in the 1960s.

After public consultation, a revised planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council for a theatre, cinema and coffee shop to be restored to create a social and cultural venue for residents.

The theatre would become a multifunctional community and performance space, with the art deco frontage restored.

The plans include a 150-seat auditorium, disabled access and improvements to facilities for the public and for performers.

The plan has been produced by local architects Douglas Briggs Partnership in collaboration with the Selsey Pavilion Trust.

Trustee and Selsey resident Christian Skelton said: “We believe the restoration will make a positive contribution to the local community and character of the conservation area.

“The plans are impressive and Selsey Town Council has already reserved £35,000 to assist with the regeneration of the theatre. “We’ve had so much interest and support from local people who see the theatre as part of Selsey’s heritage.

“Bringing it back to life will make the High Street a more vibrant place.”

The iconic building is on the Theatres Trust ‘at risk’ register – but the trust’s mission is to restore it to modern standards and conserve its much-loved historic atmosphere.

Updates to the project can be found on the Selsey Pavilion Trust’s Facebook page.