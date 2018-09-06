Circus fun at Wellington Grange

Residents at a Chichester care home took the hugely popular musical The Greatest Showman as the inspiration for their annual, fundraising barbeque.

The gardens of Colten Care’s Wellington Grange in Broyle Road were filled with the music and costumes of the circus for the colourful event.

Singer Ricky Zalez performed two sets, featuring a mixture of songs from The Greatest Showman and also Barnum the Musical.

There were top hats galore and even a bearded lady in the children’s and adults fancy dress competitions.

There was also circus-themed games and a raffle helped raise £332.80 for the home’s chosen charities, St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House.

Wellington Grange’s catering staff also captured the spirit of the circus with their barbeque food and musical-themed puddings.

Home manager, Clare Hall, said: “The Greatest Showman captured all our hearts and thrilled us with its show-stopping music, so the decision to take it as the theme for our annual barbecue was unanimous.

“It was a gloriously sunny day, filled with music and fun and we are thrilled to have raised a good amount of money for both St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House which offers hospice care for children.”