City chefs announce plans for new Bognor restaurant

Two brothers have spoken of their excitement as they get set to take over The Galleon, Bognor Regis, and launch their first ever family business.

Craig, 29, and Shaun Mustard, 27, currently head and sous chefs at Purchases, Chichester, are planning to transform the York Road site into Mustards Bar and Restaurant in ten weeks.

Felpham resident Craig said: “We have applied for planning permission to extend the kitchen which should come back at the end of the month.”

The vision also includes a cocktail bar and a focus on fresh, local, quality produce.

“I have been cooking for 16 years, working at Goodwood and Crouchers among others, and I have learnt from lots and lots of top chefs.

“Everything I have learnt, and more, we can put in to this.

“We are buzzing, we can’t wait to get started, it is a big step, something we have wanted for so long and it is finally here.”

The duo hope the result will add to what they said is becoming a food destination in the town.

“I know the current owner [at The Galleon] and we have looked at the site before. I would say we have been looking for two to three years just waiting for the right time and place,” he added.

Craig and Shaun’s careers to date have been more focused on the city, with the pair having been working at Crouchers when they were approached to set up Purchases.

However the pair believe Chichester ‘is a different ball game’ due to the business rates and are keen, instead, to be part of what they believe is becoming a destination area in Bognor.

“Bognor has had a lot of investment in it lately and I feel it is on the up.

“It is really good. I have been watching it over the last year/18 months and it has come on so far.

“Our restaurant will be fine dining, we have always had two AA rosettes but we don’t want that to put people off. It will be a fair price for what will be a great product.”