Civic society voices safety fears over Hothamton plans

Safety concerns have been raised due to fears the plans for Hothamton (see opposite page) will see the emergency access road to Fitzleet replaced.

Hugh Coster, deputy chairman of the Bognor Regis Civic Society, accused the regeneration sub-committee of having ‘ignored warnings’ and holding ‘almost no debate’, when it backed recommendations last week.

He added the proposed concept would replace the access with car parking and ‘make it impossible for fire and rescue vehicles to get near the tower in the event of an emergency’.

Labelling the move ‘monumentally incompetent’, Mr Coster said it was ‘dangerously short-sighted and callous disregard of public safety’.

In reply, a spokesman for Arun District Council said it ‘appreciates all the feedback and comments it has received regarding the concept proposals’ and that ‘these will be considered and taken into account as the project progresses’.

Citing the subcommittee’s support, they added: “It is disappointing that the civic society continues to take a ‘glass half empty approach’ to regeneration proposals in Bognor Regis.

“As a reasonable authority we will accommodate any legal obligations placed upon the council and the advice of the fire service and other relevant agencies as the scheme continues to evolve.”