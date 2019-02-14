Clay- target shooter has struck gold at annual CPSA awards

An army clay-target shooter has struck gold at an annual awards ceremony, and is now carrying a top sporting title.

Southdowns Gun Club and Shooting School’s Simon Arbuckle was awarded the Coach of the Year by Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA), the National Governing Body for clay-target shooting.

Simon also shares his 'How to Hit' videos for all to learn the sport

The official 2019 CPSA Annual Awards took place at the Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, February 1, where Simon and many other clay shooters attended in hope of bringing home titles.

The CPSA Annual Awards night is a cornerstone event in the clay shooting calendar, with former EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson hosting this year’s event.

Head coach at the Southdown Gun Club and Shooting School, Simon has acted as head coach at many game fair clay lines throughout the country, introducing hundreds of individuals from all walks of life to the unique sport.

Each year The Coach of the Year Award recognises the contribution of a CPSA-qualified coach in developing their shooters to make excellent progress and achieve great success.

Simon retired from the Army in 2003 after 16 years of service in the Military Police.

He said: “‘My favourite part of being a CPSA coach is meeting people.

“I meet a whole host of people from different backgrounds and different jobs and getting them hitting those targets and taking it up as a sport.”

David Stapley of Browning Europe, who sponsor the awards, presented Simon not only with the award but with a new Browning B525 Sporter to use when instructing new shooters.