Climate emergency: City council votes to 'put words into action'

The city council has voted in favour of two motions that will 'put words into action' at a full council meeting last night (Wednesday 11).

The first motion called for the city council to look into its energy supplier. The second outline a number of points of action the city council could undertake to 'put words into action'.

These include: Noting the importance of tree and increase the number being planted across the city; planting more native wildflowers to support pollinators; working towards becoming a pesticide free city; introducing Green bus stops and 'greening' the flower offer in city centre displays.

The motions come after the city council declared a climate emergency in July.

Green councillor Sarah Sharp put both motions forward. She said: "I felt that the idea of a climate emergency had been accepted but it wasn't clear what that involved. I'm really pleased that both motions passed. They received unanimous support — we have moved a step forward and it's very positive.

"I was expecting more of a debate and a challenge and the fact it was unanimous was great. People's minds are being opened."

Conservative Martyn Bell said he found 'nothing in this motion that I wont support'. He said: "I think it's tremendous — I totally support it."

Liberal Democrat John-Henry Bowden also gave his support and said: "I would also like to support this motion and thank Sarah Sharp for the tremendous amount of work she has put into it."

Cllr Sharp, who also sits as a district councillor, said she would be putting the same motions forward a the next district council meeting.

